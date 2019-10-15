Top two set to do battle

COLERAINE’S free-scoring midfielder Ben Doherty claims the team are on a real high going into this weekend’s top of the table clash with Crusaders.

And Doherty, who has been involved in almost half of his team’s goals this season, believes games like Saturday’s will go some way to determining the success of both clubs’ season.

“The games between the top teams will be crucial,” admitted Doherty, who scored twice in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.

“Looking back at the end of the season, whoever comes out on top in those games against the teams around them will be successful.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.