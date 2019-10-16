Dergview and Ballinamallard to meet in North West final

DERGVIEW are to meet local rivals Ballinamallard United in the final of the North West Senior Cup.

Ivan Sproule's side claimed their place in the showpiece occasion with a 4-1 victory at Moyola Park on Tuesday night.

Paul Smith bagged a brace, while Graham Young and Marc McConnell also registered on the score-sheet in an impressive win.

Meanwhile, Ryan Morris' first-half header proved enough for Ballinamallard to overcome Limavady to set up an intriguing final. Venue and date is yet to be decided.