Coleraine continue to blaze a trail

COLERAINE show no signs of slowing down at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership following a tenth league win of the season at home to Glenavon at the weekend.

The Bannsiders recovered from a sluggish start to run our comfortable winners over Gary Hamilton's men.

The hosts' cause was handed a boost in the opening 45 minutes following the dismissal of defender Daniel Larmour.

Oran Kearney's men made good use of their numerical advantage, going in 2-0 up at thebreak.

Two further second half goals secured the win which sees them remain just a point ahead of nearest challengers Cliftonville who also won on Saturday.

This weekend, the Bannsiders make the long trek to county Down to face Warrenpoint Town, now under the guidance of former manager Barry Gray.

