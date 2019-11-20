Bannsiders announce Matthew Fitzpatrick on 18-month deal

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney added to his squad this evening with the signing of former Antrim GAA star Matthew Fitzpatrick.



The in-form 25-year-old joins the Bannsiders from Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League side Belfast Celtic on an initial 18-month deal.

Fitzpatrick will remain with Belfast Celtic until the January transfer window opens but will train with the Bannsiders in the coming weeks.

We caught up with Coleraine's latest acquisition earlier along with Stripes' boss Oran Kearney.



You can read all the reaction from this transfer and the weekend fixture with Carrick Rangers in next week's Chronicle.