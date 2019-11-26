Gawne with the win

Christmas Family Appeal is 'out of the box!'
SOME days it’s about more than the result.
Saturday was that sort of day.
Even before kick-off there was a heightened sense that this game mattered, much more than a game against Carrick Rangers would normally.
Defeat to bottom of the table Warrenpoint Town the previous week and the fall-out that ensued had left a lingering doubt among players, management and supporters.
How would the team respond? What impact would a first league loss of the season have? Was the reversal at Milltown simply a bad day at the office - or, potentially, something more serious?
In the end, those questions were answered, but only after a thorough examination.