Jeffrey faces 'massive challenge' when Linfield come to town

DAVID Jeffrey admits Ballymena United will have their work cut out tonight (Tuesday) when Linfield come to town (7.45pm).

“It will be a massvie challenge to the players,” he told Guardian Sport.

“Linfield and David (Healy) will be looking for a response after their defeat at Glenavon. But regardless of that Linfield are a quality team. They have so many good players.”

Former Linfield supremo Jeffrey knows the League champions will be keen to get back to winning ways after their surprise 1-0 defeat against Glenavon at Mourneview Park on Friday night past.

Jeffrey is well aware the Blues have strengthened from last year, and after watching them several times knows they are “a very, very good side.”

“We are going to have our work cut out on Tuesday night,” he said. “Linfield have lots of talent, lots of ability. They will come here very much wanting to get three points. For ourselves we will stand up and be counted, and have a good real crack.”

United will be without the suspended Andrew Burns for the visit of the Blues.