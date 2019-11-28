Gene's a laugh!

BLAIR International sponsored the Ballymena United corporate lunch and Premiership match with Institute at the Showgrounds on Saturday.

MC Edwin McLaughlin thanked the Blairs for their valued sponsorship over the years.

The corporate lunch was a sell-out with 31 tables taken. Edwin thanked everyone who supported the occasion.

The top table included John Taggart (United Chairman), Edwin McLaughlin (MC), Shaun O'Neill (Ballymena Guardian Sports Editor), Don Stirling (United Vice-Chairman. Gene Fitzpatrick (special guest), Alan Fraser (Ex-Ballymena Utd. Manager), Bill Henderson (Institute Chairman) and his wife, Lisa.

The following table sponsors were thanked – 1st Ballymena Glasgow Rangers SC; Alex Richardson and Friends; Antenna Systems; BUFC Paradise SC; BUFC Paramount SC; BUFC Seven Towers SC; BUFC Spirit oif ’89 SC; BUFC Youth Academy; Cloughmills NI SC; Colin Taylor and Friends.

Colin Thompson and Friends; ESTCO NI; Frank Graham and Friends; Friends of the Raglan; Front Page MUSC; Granagh Developments; Glenfield Renewables Ireland Ltd; Gregory Warwick and Friends (2); Ian McKeown and Friends; Martha, Sandra and Friends; McIlrath Solicitors; Nigel Flynn Consulting; Premier Electrics; Rodney Fleck Specialist Cars; Rose and Friends; Smithfield Arms; William Hamill and Sons; Young Guns and Zala Sports and Printing.

* The winner of the first score competition at the Corporate Lunch was Denise Dowds from the Smithfield Arms table.

Denise guessed a time of 28 minutes 07 second closest to the official time of 27mins 57 seconds. Denise won £250.

* Tribute was paid to the late Billy Anderson, former Vice President of Ballymena United, who passed away at the start of November.