United say 'NO' to £1million a year 'All-Island' League

BALLYMENA United Chairman John Taggart has revealed it would cost the club £1 MILLION a year to be part of the proposed All Island League!

There were talks about the possible North/South League being set-up - but the Sky Blues have kicked this into touch.

Mr. Taggart outlined that to be competitive in the All Island League United would have had to have 25 players, plus a full-time management team and a full time medical one - plus top training facilities.

“To run a team competitively in the new League would have cost Ballymena United up to £1million a year,” outlined the Chairman.

He said he was not sure how many years they would have been able to afford that sum.

“We would rather have the team that we have, and the success we have had. We are now in our fifth final since David Jeffrey took over as manager three years ago. I honestly think that what he (DJ) has done is quite incredible.”

The Chairman recalled United have been twice in Europe, getting to the second round this time round.

He pointed out that United fans like watching the side play every week - home and away, and suggested that trips to the like of Cork would be a no-no for many Ballymena supporters.

Mr. Taggart was speaking at Saturday’s Blair International sponsored corporate lunch in the Des Allen Suite at the Showgrounds.

The Chair said sometimes spectators can become frustrated - but reminded all that the Irish League is governed by a Wages Cap.

And he hinted that one, or possibly two, new players could come onboard in the January Transfer Window.

“But you do not bring in any new players unless they are better that what you have,” he said.