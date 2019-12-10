United v Crumlin Star in fifth round of Irish Cup

Fine effort not enough for Roesiders
BALLYMENA United kick off their Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup campaign at home to Crumlin Star.
This fifth round tie takes place on Saturday, January 4 (3pm).
The full draw is as follows: -
Ards v Carrick Rangers; Ballimamallard United v Dollingstown; Ballyclare Comrades v Harland & Wolff Welders; Ballymena United v Crumlin Star; Banbridge Town v East Belfast; Newry City v Bangor; Cliftonville v Hanover; Crusaders v Dundela; Glenavon v Coleraine; Glentoran v Portadown; Institute v Dungannon Swifts; Knockbreda v Dergview; Larne v Belfast Celtic; Loughgall v Rathfriland Rangers; Queen's University v Linfield and Warrenpoint Town v PSNI.