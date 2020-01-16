Bet McLean League Cup final tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale on Ticketmaster for the BetMcLean League Cup final between Coleraine and Crusaders on Saturday February 15 (kick-off, 7.30pm).

The showpiece final is expected to attract a bumper crowd with tickets priced at £12 for adults and £8 for concessions.

Coleraine supporters will be housed in the East Stand and the South East Stand for the eagerly anticipated encounter.

Tickets are also on sale at the Club Shop at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Supporters who buy a ticket in the shop will be eligible to purchase an away shirt for £25!