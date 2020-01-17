Falkirk 'exciting' move for Ben Hall

FALKIRK boss Lee Miller says he is "really excited" about the signing of Omagh's Ben Hall.

Former Omagh Academy pupil Hall - a Northern Ireland under-21 international - has signed with the Scottish club for the remainder of the season.

The defender, from Crevenagh Drive, was part of Motherwell’s successful 2016 Scottish Youth Cup winning side that included David Turnbull and current Bairns Ross MacLean and Robbie Leitch.

He was then snapped up by Brighton and Hove Albion where he spent three years and saw the seaside club promoted to the Premier League before moving north to Partick Thistle last summer.

A change of manager at Firhill saw playing time limited for the 22-year-old and he has moved to become Lee Miller and David McCracken’s second signing, following Raffaele de Vita’s loan move from Livingston.

Hall made 20 Scottish Premiership appearances with Motherwell in the 2015/16 season, thriving in Mark McGhee’s side.

Falkirk boss Miller is delighted to have this deal over the line. He says that both he and David McCracken are ‘excited’ about Hall’s Bairns potential.

“We are really, really, pleased to get the deal for Ben over the line,” he said. “He made a big impact in the Premiership at Motherwell before moving down south and continuing his development at a Premier League club.

“Things maybe haven’t quite gone well for him recently, but we believe we have a great player on our hands. He is still young and myself and David are really excited about the impact we believe he can make here.”

Fellow head coach McCracken added: “We have spoken with a number of people about Ben and every single one of them couldn’t have been more positive about his ability and character.

"People will remember Ben from when he broke through at Motherwell and it’s up to us to help him develop here and continue his progression.

“We have moved quickly with Ben, he had interest from clubs in higher leagues than ourselves both in Scotland and elsewhere so it was important we got him tied up as early as possible.”

Falkirk are currently third in Scotland’s League One.