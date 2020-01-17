St. Colmcilles and Ballykeel Primary Schools enjoy Shooting Stars programme

Shaun Oneill

Shaun Oneill

TWO local primary schools recently enjoyed the Electric Ireland Shooting Stars Programme of fun and football for girls.

St. Colmcilles and Ballykeel School pupils were able to learn key skills and fundame ntals of football aimed at starting them on their playing journey.

Back for its second year, the Electric Ireland Shooting Stars programme runs in partnership with the Irish FA, creating opportunities for girls across Northern Ireland.

St.Colmciles and Ballykeel Primary School hosted taster sessions of fun and football for their pupils to experience first-hand what the Electric Ireland Shooting Stars Programme can offer.

The Electric Ireland Shooting Stars programme is open to girls aged 4-11 and is for all abilities to spend an hour enjoying the fun filled sessions.

Wellington Church

The next six week block of sessions in Ballymena will take place in Wellington Presbyterian Church from 4-5pm on Monday afternoons, beginning on Monday, January 20.

For more information, including times and fees for the courses, visit www.irishfa.com/shootingstars

