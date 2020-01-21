BCOB boys know the Score

BCOB, winners of the Simplytect Monday Night Premiership.

By Damian Mullan

THE Score Football Centre's Monday Night leagues have come to a close after an exciting season.

Among the big winners was BCOB who claimed the Monday Night Premiership for a third year in a row.

G&G United won the Monday Night Championship while Walk Like Wanyama are back in The Championship after winning the Simplytect Monday Night Division One title.

For a full round-up, check out this week's Chronicle.

