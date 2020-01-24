Back In The Game kicks off in 2020

BACK In The Game Ballymena Morning Club began this years’ activities with a ‘Health Screening/Monitoring” event at the NRC Ballymena Campus at Farm Lodge.

Over 30 players were checked for resting heart rate, blood pressure, lung function and waist to hip measurement.

The screening process included checking lifestyle habits/choices and recommended daily exercise.

The process will be repeated in May of this year and an end of year summary will conclude the project.

The usual charity collection was held and this time ‘CLIC SARGENT’ were the beneficiaries.

Valerie Cubitt, a local volunteer, came along for the cheque presentation.

The weekly Walking Football session was also hosted in the College and the members of staff finished off activities with tea/coffee and snacks for all the players that had attended.

The group are delighted to partner up with ‘Chaplaincy UK’.

The organisation is led by former Linfield FC legend Philip Mitchell and local contact Derek Livingstone.

There will be a number of health related items on the agenda for rest of 2020 and the Mental Health support programme will return later in the year.

The BITG Morning Club meet every Thursday morning at Wellington Sports Hall from 9.30-11.30am.

Walking Footballers play in two groups, (1 hour per group).

There are a number of “Off the pitch” activities including the newly formed music group. This is made up of people who either currently play or have played in the past, in various other music groups etc and there is also the opportunity to deliver guitar lessons for anyone interested in learning a new instrument!

The Tuesday evening BITG groups continue at the Sports Hut where three different age groups are catered for. Over 50 players are registered for the sessions from 5.00-8.00pm.

* For more information contact Ian Getty (07713003376).