'Bucky' joins Premiership outfit

LOUGHGALL goalkeeper Gareth Buchanan is on the move, it has been confirmed.

The shot-stopper is on the move to Premiership side Warrenpoint Town.

The club's website confirmed that they were "delighted" to announce his signing.

"The 28-year-old shot stopper will add huge experience to the panel having played for teams such as Loughgall, Dungannon Swifts and Newry City," they said.

"We would like to welcome Gareth to Milltown and wish him every success in a 'Point shirt."

