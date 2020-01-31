Bannsiders land Stewart Nixon on a three-and-a-half-year deal

WITH just hours to go in the Irish League Transfer Window, Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has completed the signing of Carrick Rangers forward Stewart Nixon on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old helped Carrick gain promotion to the Irish Premiership and has performed well this season, scoring five goals.

Coleraine striker Alexander Gawne, who scored the Bannsiders' winning goal against Cliftonville on Monday, joins Carrick on a six-month loan deal.

You can watch all the reaction from one of Coleraine FC's latest editions and Ba