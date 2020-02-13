Irish FA begins search for UEFA European U-19 volunteers

THE Irish FA has launched a search for volunteers to help out at the 2020 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals, which are being staged in Northern Ireland this summer.

The eight-team UEFA men’s tournament will run from July 19 until August 1, with matches being played in Belfast, Ballymena, Lurgan and Portadown.

Rising stars of European football are set to take part in the U19 Euros, which will feature up to 16 matches over 14 days.

There will be 12 group matches, two semi-finals and a final – plus there’s scope for a play-off following the group stages if required.

Michael Carvill, the Irish FA Foundation’s Volunteer Development and Policy Officer, explained there will be numerous opportunities to get involved in the event through volunteering.

“Volunteers will be a critical component for the success of the tournament as they will most often be the first point of contact that visitors will have,” he said.

“Volunteers will not only support and contribute to the operational demands of the tournament but will also add enthusiasm and a unique host country flavour.

“The UEFA U19 Championship would be impossible to deliver without the help and dedication of volunteers.”

The tournament organisers require volunteers who could be part of the volunteer support team, the VIP/ambassador/ hospitality team, the mascot chaperones team and the matchday support team.

Other voluntary roles include being a member of the technical support team, the ticketing team, the transport team and even doping control. And mascots for the various matches are needed, too.

Carvill added: “By being a volunteer at the U19 Euros you will have an opportunity to develop personal and professional skills plus you will gain experience and specific training.

“It will also provide an opportunity to develop friendships and work as part of a team to achieve success and you will get the opportunity to network with key stakeholders in football within Northern Ireland.”

The venues for the U19 Euros this summer are the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast, which will host the semi-finals, final and two of Northern Ireland’s three group matches, along with Ballymena Showgrounds, Lurgan’s Mourneview Park and Shamrock Park in Portadown.

To express an interest in volunteering at the 2020 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals please contact michael.carvill@irishfa.com