PARAMOUNT Ballymena United Supporters Club sponsored the weekend corporate lunch and the Premiership match with Carrick Rangers.

And although special guests on Saturday they still paid for their table in the Des Allen Suite!

MC Edwin McLaughlin paid tribute to this very sporting gesture and thanked all at Paramount SC for their support over the years.

Main guest at the lunch was former Northern Ireland, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Sheffield United player Keith Gillespie.

PROBLEMS

He chatted with Jackie Fullerton about his previous gambling problems, and his different spells with his different clubs.

Keith admits to gambling away over £7 million and told how he had tackled the problem.

And he warned young players “not to do what I did” as he discussed his new role as a football agent, outlining that as he had been through many problems himself he was in a better place to tell young players how to tackle and avoid having similar trouble themselves.

It was Keith who won the £250 Final Score with a goal time guess of 39 Minutes and 21 Seconds! Actual time was 39:08!

