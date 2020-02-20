United fined

Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United have been found guilty of Spectator Misconduct and fined £250 and £750 respectively.

Warrenpoint Town’s Mark Byrne has also been found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute and suspended for six months, three of which are suspended for 18 months.

The suspension will commence on Monday, 24 February.

The charges relate to incidents which took place during their Irish Cup fixture on 1 February 2020.

Both clubs have the right to appeal.