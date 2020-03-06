United v Coleraine in Cup semi at Oval

BALLYMENA United will play derby rivals Coleraine in the semi final of the Sadler’s Peaky Blinder Irish Cup on Friday, March 27, at The Oval (7.45pm).

News about the Sky Blues tie has just been released.

The other semi final - Cliftonville v Glentoran - takes place on Tuesday, April 7, at Windsor Park (7.45pm).

In their recent quarter-final Ballymena United beat Championship side Ballinamallard United 2-0 at Ferney Park.