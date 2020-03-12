Mid Ulster League cancels games but Irish League goes ahead this weekend

THE weekend's Mid Ulster League programme has been wiped out due to the Coronavirus crisis.

But games in the Irish League WILL go ahead after the Northern Ireland Football League said it was continuing to monitor UK government advice.

A number of games in the Mid Ulster League had already been called off this week following the outbreak, but tonight the league announcement that they were calling off all of this week's games.

"After very careful consideration the Mid Ulster FL has now suspend ALL fixtures for Saturday March 14," they said.

"The situation will continue to be monitored by league officials on a daily basis and will be reviewed again next week."

The NI Football League, who are responsible for the top three tiers of football in Northern Ireland, said all scheduled fixtures under its banner would continue until "it becomes untenable to do so".

Their statement read: "The NI Football League, as part of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) response group set up in light of the outbreak by the Irish FA, continues to actively monitor UK government advice and encourages clubs to do likewise.

"At this stage all scheduled fixtures under the jurisdiction of the NI Football League will continue to take place as scheduled in line with the latest UK government advice unless, operationally, it becomes untenable to do so."

"The NI Football League will continue to monitor government guidance and work with relevant stakeholders to further develop contingency plans to ensure the League is best placed to act as and when any potential restrictions may come into force.

"These matters are, of course, subject to change and we will update as appropriate."

It means that the local games going ahead include Glenavon v Carrick Rangers in the Premiership; Portadown's trip to Dundela and Loughgall's home tie against PSNI in the Championship; and Armagh City's game at Holm Park against Moyola Park.