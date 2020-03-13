Irish FA cancels all football

THE Irish FA has suspended all football in Northern Ireland.

It follows decisions made by the FA in England as well as the SPFL in Scotland.

Last night the Mid Ulster League announced that it was suspending all football fixtures this weekend, but now no matches will be played in Northern Ireland until April.

In a statement they said, "In response to the evolving situation around Coronavirus (Covid-19) and having listened to partners throughout the football family, the [Irish FA] Board has suspended the current football season, at both domestic and grassroots level.

"We expect games to restart on Saturday 4 April 2020. The matter will be kept under constant review.

"This means no affiliated football will be played in Northern Ireland until that time.

"Government advice and that from the health authorities remains in place. We continue to encourage people to visit NHSUK/coronavirus for information about the virus and how to protect yourself and use the 111 online coronavirus service to check if you need medical help."