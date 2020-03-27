Magic moments

Players and supporters celebrate as they get past Larne in the Sadlers Peaky Blinders Irish Cup quarter-final.
By Damian Mullan

SO, with football on hold for the forseeable future, all we are left with is memories of the season to date.

With that in mind, we are asking you, supporters, to share your favourite memory of the season to date.

There must be plenty, what with Coleraine second in the Danske Bank Premiership, in the last four of the Sadlers Peaky Blinders Irish Cup and with the Bet McLean League Cup safely stored away.

It could be a memory of a certain goal, or a miss. Or of an individual's performance.

Perhaps, even, it might relate to something which didn't even happen on the pitch; it could be a memory of travelling to a match or that stupid thing your mate did which you all still laugh about.

Send us your memory - good or bad - and we'll share with our readers to keep us entertained while we patiently await the resumption of the beautiful game.

When we can all make more memories...

