SuperCupNI decision at end of month

A decision about this year’s SuperCupNI football tournament will be taken before the end of this month.

Organisers have said they will give their ruling on the annual event which was scheduled to take place this August (3-7).

Ballymena Showgrounds proudly host finals day each year.

The Mid and East Antrim Council’s top class facilities are the talk of the tournmament, with clubs from all over the world taking the time to compliment them.

If the tournament is axed because of the Covid-19 crisis it will be the first time in its 40 years history it will not be taking place.

Talks have been ongoing for some time but a resolution is likely to be reached following a meeting between key stakeholders which is due to take place on Tuesday, April 21.

“There are a lot of things up in the air at the moment,” said SuperCupNI Chairman Victor Leonard.

“We have to take into consideration expert medical advice as well as our concern for the participating teams, some of whom are coming from very far away.”

Mr. Leonard said they have been watching the situation very closely and are constantly monitoring what is happening around the world.

“We will be holding a conference call with stakeholders, including the local Councils, on April 21 after which I expect we will make an announcement,” said the Chairman.

He said it is amazing, even in the worst days of The Troubles, that they never cancelled the tournament, something they are all very proud of.

“I remember some very bad times when there weren’t many events happening here but we kept going and I’m delighted we did, said the Chairman.

“But these are different times. Peoples’ health is the most important thing and I’m sure we will do what’s right for everyone.”

World Invitational Cancelled

Meanwhile, as reported a couple of weeks ago in Guardian Sport the big ISPS Handa World Invititational Men/Women golf tournament at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Clubs, has also fallen foul of the Corvid-19 crisis.

Events Director Gary Henry said in light of the coronavirus and in agreement with all stakeholders it was felt that everyone’s focus must be on dealing with the current pandemic and all it brings.