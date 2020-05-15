GOOD SPORTS

THERE is no doubt that COVID-19 has driven a wrecking ball through the sports fixtures in recent months.

Hockey, soccer, cricket, rugby, GAA, golf and practically everything else besides is in hiatus - and there is no clear indication about when it will finally be game on.

Of course it has been an intensely worrying time, but for people who love competing it has been deeply frustrating too.

But in much the same way as the community has risen to the challenges of coronavirus by rushing to the aid of vulnerable neighbours, there has been commendable evidence that local athletes have combined their love of exercise to raise money for good causes.

Lockdown or not, fundraising has become a whole new ball game!

Erin Cooper, of Antrim Rovers Ladies, is just the latest to come up with an imaginative plan to generate money for charities feeling the pinch during the pandemic.

YOUNG PEOPLE

She and her team mates wanted to help young people, and they opted for MACS, a group which offers support for people aged between 11 and 25.

“We believe that with the right opportunities and support, young people can turn their lives around and build successful, fulfilling independent futures,” said a charity spokesperson.

A game of football is obviously still out of the question, so instead they opted to put their best foot forward by organising a run that they could all take part in as a team.

“Antrim Rovers Ladies have decided to commit to rotate runners and run five kilometres a day throughout the month of May,” explained Erin.

“Whilst in quarantine motivation can be difficult so this gives us a chance to build our fitness whilst raising money for a great cause.

“MACS works with children and young people in Northern Ireland who haven’t had a fair deal.

“They may be experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, self harm, mental health issues, are leaving care or are at risk.

“A few pound will really go a long way! Thank you so much.”

Erin set a target of £100, but they have already doubled that - and the money is still rolling in.

If you would like to help them raise even more you can donate at hhtp://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ErinCooper7