Jonny guesting at ONE Drive-In Celebration

BALLYMENA United centre half Johnny Addis will be back in action at the Showgrounds on Sunday afternoon - swapping football for preaching!

The ex-Glentoran defender is part of the Crown Ministries ONE Drive-In Celebration occasion, which gets underway at 1pm.

Gates open at 12.30pm.

It is all ticket event. For Health and Safety purposes registration is essential. Closing date to register is this Friday, July 3, up until 3pm.

Crown Jesus Ministries are hosting the ONE Drive-In event in partnership with local supporting Churches.

Ryan Griffith, from CFC Belfast, will be leading worship and Mitch from Crown Jesus will be sharing.

Eagerly anticipating this special day Mitch said that after 13 weeks of lockdown they are thrilled to be partnering with supporting Churches in Ballymena again.

“We have a great relationship with many of the local Churches for over 17 years and are thankful that we can link up once again,” he said.

“This Drive-in event is a great opportunity to invite others, connect with friends, give thanks and celebrate all that God is doing.”

Guesting along with United player Addis will be Paralympic Gold medalist, Bethany Firth, and Lawrence Bellew from Willowfield Church in Belfast.

Wonder goal against Larne

Last season Addis scored that wonder goal against Larne at Inver Park in the Premiership.

The defender, in his own half, saw the Larne ‘keeper off his line and the rest is history.

Speaking to Guardian Sport after the 4-2 win Addis reminded everyone that Ballymena United had no intention of getting carried away.

“We are under no illusions,” he said at the time. “We will not get carried away. There are tough games to come. It is the nature of the League this year.”

The former Glentoran defender hit the spectacular goal just six minutes into the game against big spending Larne.

The Whitehead Primary School teacher puts it high on his list of top goals scored!

But he did score a similar one, admitting that was quite some years ago!

“There was probably a better technique in that one (against Larne),” he told Guardian Sport.

“It all happened really quickly. I took a gamble; it kind of felt like there was nothing much else on and it seemed, out of the corner of my eye, that the keeper was off his line; then I just thought I will have a go.”

Meanwhile, as a teenager Addis played in the World Student Games in Russia! “We played the hosts in front of 12,000 and beat them 2-1. France beat us on penalties in the quarter-finals but it is one of my best memories in football,” he said.