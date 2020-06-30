United's deal with Lifestyle Fitness

BALLYMENA United have agreed a new three year sponsorship deal with Lifestyle Fitness, writes Shaun O’Neill.

The market leading local fitness facility’s company logo will now proudly feature on the sleeve of all first team and replica shirts.

Stephen Greene, Manager of the Ballymena branch, said it has always been their vision to promote health and well being amongst all age groups in the community.

“And that is why we are making our facilities available not only to Ballymena United but to the Ballymena United Youth Academy and Ladies All Stars set ups too.” outlined Stephen.

“This is a proud moment for Lifestyle Fitness and being able to support the local team along with the young people associated with them is a privilege for us. We wish Ballymena United the very best for 2020/21 season and hope that our new venture together is a success.”

United Chairman John Taggart said the club has been very fortunate to have had long and positive relationships with local sponsors over the years.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring Lifestyle Fitness on board. At a time of unprecedented uncertainty not just locally but globally we are pleased to have the backing and support of such a well known brand,” he said.

United Committee member Matthew Armstrong said sponsorship is a vital part of running a football club.

“We know that companies like Lifestyle Fitness receive many demands for support, so for them to choose Ballymena United as a working partner is reflective of the connection between our town and the club. We thank them for backing us in such a positive and practical way,” concluded Matthew.