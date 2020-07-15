Portstewart FC holds AGM

MEMBERS of Portstewart Football Club are reminded that the club will hold its annual general meeting at 7pm on Wednesday July 22.

All life members are cordially invited to attend the meeting which will be held in Portstewart Football Club.

"Please contact a committee member or email Portstewartfc@live.co.uk to confirm your attendance," said a spokesperson.

"The meeting will be held in accordance with covid19 procedures."