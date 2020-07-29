Mayor hopes for cracking County Antrim Junior Shield final

THE Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has hailed the strength of local football in the Borough ahead of this evening's County Antrim Junior Shield Final.

Harryville Homers and Ahoghill Thistle go head to head in the big game at Seaview from 7.45pm.

The match will be livestreamed on the County Antrim Football Association Facebook page.

Mayor Peter Johnston said: "These are really exciting times for football in Mid and East Antrim and I am delighted two of our local teams will contest the Junior Shield Final later.

"The Homers and Thistle are excellent football clubs with proud histories in local football, and both are to be commended for their achievements and for putting Mid and East Antrim on the map as a hotbed for local football.

"Our Council is committed to doing all we can to support football and sport generally at every level, and we are blessed with an abundance of great teams and superb individual competitors.

"This game is a fitting showpiece of the talent, commitment and determination of all the players, staff and volunteers at the two clubs, and I wish everybody involved the very best ahead of what promises to be a cracking game."