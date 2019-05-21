Loreto win the Irish News Cup

Loreto College celebrate victory in the Irish News Cup.

By Damian Mullan

IT'S the game they're all talking about.

Loreto College Coleraine's famous win in the Irish News Cup over Rathmore, Belfast, was one for the ages.

It also debunked all the theories about the death of gaelic football.

And the reason? The final score of 10-19 to 13-8 tells the tale.

A total of 23 goals, 27 points, extra-time and a single point victory added up to an unforgettable game for anyone lucky enough to witness it.

The end result, of course, is that Loreto are the new Irish News champions and well done to them!

For a full report and pictures see this week's Chronicle.

