Antrim crushed by Tyrone

THIRTY-five minutes of relentless pressure, high intensity and class paved the way for Tyrone’s dismantling of Antrim in the AIB Ulster Football Championship quarter-final tie at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Saturday night.

The Red Hands had 14 points to spare over the Saffrons by the end of the 70 minutes with Antrim putting in an improved second half performance but in truth this match - watched by 5,409 spectators - was over by the half time whistle.

