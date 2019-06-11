Tír na nÓg Centenary Gala

TÍR na nÓg Randalstown held their Centenary Gala in the Tullyglass Hotel on Friday night - and what an evening it turned out to be!

The 500 patrons attending were joined by special guests which included Ulster GAA President, Oliver Galligan; Antrim county chairman, Ciaran McCavana; Bishop Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, who is a native of Randalstown; former PP Fr Con Boyle and current St MacNissi’s PP, Fr John Forsythe.

*See pictures from the event in this week’s Antrim Guardian