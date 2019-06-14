Feile Success for Kilcormac/Killoughey hurlers

The National hurling and camogie Feile took place in Cork and Kerry last weekend and it proved to an extremely successful one for Offaly clubs.

Tullamore, Kilcormac/Killoughey (hurling and camogie), Kinnitty/Lusmagh, St Rynagh's (camogie) and St Cillians (camogie) all took part in the National event that has been a mainstay in the GAA for decades.

All six teams performed extremely well with all five making it to the knockout stages of their respective divisions.

However, when the dust settled on Sunday evening, the Faithful County would have two National winners with Kilcormac/Killoughey taking the Division two title and Tullamore landing the Division four crown.

Kilcormac/Killoughey began their successful weekend with two wins on Friday evening as they got the better of Cork side Bride Rovers 3-6 to 0-4 and Loughiel Shamrocks of Antrim by 1-8 to 1-2.

After a successful opening evening, the completed their group stage against their hosts, Mallow on Saturday morning and they maintained their 100 percent record with a 5-3 to 0-5 win and topped the group to book their quarter final spot for later that day.

There was more Cork opposition for them in the quarter final as they took on Aghada and with an immense performance, the Offaly men ran out convincing 8-11 to 0-4 winners.

They were now into the last four as they moved to Bishopstown for the semi final clash with Ballincollig.

In one of their toughest assignments, they led 2-4 to 0-2 at half time but Ballincollig fought their way back into the game with the score finishing 3-5 to 2-4.

They were now in the final and after a rest that night, they were all set for the final and once again, it was Cork opposition in the shape of Valley Rovers.

An exciting game, fitting for a final played out and a goal from Aaron Dalzell in the opening half proved a crucial score as the double K's led 1-4 to 0-2 at half time.

Valley Rovers fought back in the second half but two second half points proved enough for the Feile champions in waiting as they won out 1-6 to 0-6 amid scenes of jubilation at the final whistle.

On the Camogie front, Kilcormac/Killoughey navigated their way through the group stages but were narrowly beaten in the quarter final by a strong Clonkill team.

Both panels received a heroes welcome back in the clubhouse in Kilcormac on Sunday evening.

The Kilcormac/Killoughey winning Feile panel - Morgan Bennett, Richard Bracken, Jack Buckley, Richard Casey, Sean Conway, Arron Dalzell, Daniel Feighery, Stephen Gleeson, Lorcan Grennan, Brian Guinan, Oisin Guinan, Ter Guinan, Daniel Hand, Brecon Kavanagh (Capt.), Leigh Kavanagh, Noah Kavanagh, Donnchadh Kilmartin, James Mahon, Joseph McKeown, Eoin Moylan, Mark Mulrooney, Adam Screeney, Ciaran Scully, Daniel Sweeney, Harry Sweeney.