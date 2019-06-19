Maher's year over

As expected, Tipperary GAA have confirmed that Patrick 'Bonner' Maher will miss the remainder of the season having ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

The news comes as a major blow to Tipp’s Munster final hopes, with the hard-working wing-forward in great form so far this season.

The Lorrha man suffered the season-ending injury in Sunday's Munster round-robin win over All-Ireland champions Limerick, a result which saw the Premier County top the group with four wins from four.

They’ll meet Limerick again in the provincial decider on Sunday week (at The Gaelic Grounds) without Maher and there are also worries over defender Cathal Barrett.

Barrett went off injured in the same game and he is set to have a scan on what looks to be a hamstring problem later on Tuesday.

His injury isn’t thought to be as serious as Maher’s, though he could still be facing a race against time to be fit to face Limerick on June 30.

A ruptured ACL requires surgery to repair and generally takes at least nine months to recover from. It’s a cruel blow to a player who has been showing so well all year. Maher is a double All-Ireland winner and two-time All Star. The injury comes twelve months after Brendan Maher received a knee injury in Tipp’s final game which resulted in defeat against Clare.

Thankfully Brendan Maher recovered and is currently playing the hurling of his life at right wing back.