Hurling fall out continues as Carroll admits to abuse from stands

FRESH from the second successive relegation down the hurling ladder, the fall out from the disastrous senior hurling Joe McDonagh Cup continued last week with interim coach and selector Brian Carroll admitting that the abuse he received would turn him off getting involved again.

Carroll was referencing the flak he took both on social media and even on the day from the stands in Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

While the opinions on social media were widely known, having a coach receive abuse while the game is going on is something that should be highlighted and very disappointing considering one of the biggest games in the county's history was ongoing.

Speaking to RTE for their weekly podcast, Carroll commented: "People will tell me that are longer in this game that it’s just par for the course. I got a rude awakening and it’s something I wouldn’t be too quick to get involved in again after seeing that side of things.

"I’m 36, I have a young family, I’m still hurling with my club Coolderry, I literally put my life on hold for the last month to try to get Offaly hurling back up to where we want it to be.

"Many people have been in similar positions to me and have been asked to get involved who have never answered the call. It was disappointing to have a lot of that thrown back in your face."

Following the dropping of players off the panel and the drafting in of others, former Offaly hurler Daithi Regan expressed his opinion on changes to the panel leading up to that Kerry game and tweeted the following.

“Travelling to Tralee tomorrow with a crowd and hope Offaly win, @BrianCarroll13, however, I am f**king disgusted at the treatment of Kevin Dunne, one of our most committed young fellows, excellent v Laois and best player v Westmeath, gets f**ked out for lads who were not here all year, out and a player not involved until last week gets to travel after 3 or 4 sessions, not even the b*lls to tell him to his face, a joke, I hope we win, then I hope this crowd get the f**k out, what a disgusting way to treat a brilliant young man.

“I don’t give a sh**e what service the current Offaly management have given in the field but they lack b*lls in facing up to their responsibility, it takes manners, not b*lls to face up to a young man and be honest lads COP on.”

