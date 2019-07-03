Sheedy vows that Tipperary will fight back

When losing any match, it’s difficult for a team manager to face the media for the usual post match press event. When losing a game as important as a Munster final it is far more difficult, but to a man like Liam Sheedy losing is treated like any other day and he is always keen to look forward to the next game. The next game is so important, he said.

The Tipperary manager admitted in his opening remarks that this defeat at the hands of Limerick was chastening, suggesting that his team didn’t play well all through the 70 minutes despite the fact his team led 1-6 to 0-4 after 18 minutes.

“We went in (at half time) losing by two points and probably still in the game. Limerick got a few early scores in the second half while our goal gave us a lifeline. They went six up again. We got a chance when Seamie was very unlucky which could have brought us back to three but Brian was the busier of the two goalies all through,” said Sheedy.

“We didn’t find our flow today. You have to credit Limerick for that. They sucked the air out of us and we lacked energy in every sector of the pitch. Brendan Maher and Ronan Maher were outstanding but ultimately we lost too many individual battles so overall we lost the war,” added Sheedy.

“I thought our distribution into our forward line never found a rhythm. We got the goal off a short free and we were working of bits and scraps. We didn’t have our flow. A lot of our shots were blocked down and a lot of those blocks led to individual scores,” revealed the Tipp manager.

The Tipperary manager was full of praise for the Limerick team adding that Tipp came up short despite having the best preparation with four good wins. He added that it’s a worry as he prepares his team for the next day against Dublin or Laois in the All-Ireland Quarter final.

“We only have two weeks to turn it around. There is a very good dressing room in there. They are hurting right now but for us the healing process begins right now. Limerick were very good today but we are better than what we showed today,” said Liam

On Cathal Barrett the Tipperary manager explained that they gave the Holycross man as long as they could to give him a chance to play. Ultimately they decided against starting him with a view to other games coming down the road.

“He trained full on Friday night but there was the risk with fatigue that he would end up doing damage and if he did damage he would run the risk of being out for the championship. We weighed it up and late on we decided late on to pull him.

“But you would have to say what a performance by Brendan Maher. I thought the way he attacked the ball on that inside line was a joy to watch,” said the Tipp manager.