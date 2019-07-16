Three teams still unbeaten as Senior Hurling Championship makes return

ST Rynagh's, Belmont and Birr sit top of the pile in the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship after the round three action unfolded last weekend.

All three sit on five points and are undefeated after Birr's 6-15 to 0-16 point win over Ballinamere put them up on par with St Rynagh's and Belmont who played out a 1-22 to 3-16 draw.

There was plenty of eye raising results over the weekend. The Belmont and St Rynagh's draw saw Rynagh's grab a goal in injury time to help force a draw after Belmont had looked like they might hold on for a famous win.

Earlier on Sunday, Birr had a big win over Ballinamere with Sean Ryan grabbing two goals and Eoghan Cahill pucking 10 points as they had a 17 point win. Ballinamere led at half time but A Brian Mullins penalty save turned the game with 20 minutes to go.

Kilcormac/Killoughey are the next placed team on four points. They trailed at half time but in the end beat Kinnitty 1-18 to 0-13 with Conor Mahon's goal on 34 minutes turning the game in their favour.

Shinrone and Coolderry are now level on two points each as Shinrone got their first win of the championship and inflicted a second defeat onto Coolderry. They were awesome in the first half and although Coolderry fought back well in the second half, the Shinrone men were impressive 2-19 to 0-17 point winners with Killian Sampson to the fore.

At the bottom, Kinnitty remain on one point while Ballinamere are still rooted at the bottom yet to pick up a point.

Round 4 Fixtures

Birr v Shinrone

Belmont v Kilcormac/Killoughey

Coolderry v St Rynagh's

Kinnitty v Ballinamere