Maughan and backroom team back at Offaly football helm

JOHN Maughan will be re-appointed as Offaly senior football manager along with his outgoing back room team.

A surprise appointment last year, Maughan made steady progress with Offaly as they retained their status in Division 3 of the National Football League, ran Meath very close in the Leinster Senior Football Championship and won qualifier games against London and Sligo before losing to Laois.

While there remains considerable room for improvement, the Offaly football camp seemed to be a smooth sailing ship this year and Maughan's appointment was a formality once he was willing to stay on – the Mayo man had expressed shock at the toll the travelling from his Castlebar home to Faithful Fields in Kilcormac was taking on him early in his tenure, leading to fears that he would be a one season boss, but as the season wore on he adapted to that.

A former manager of Clare, Mayo, Fermanagh and Roscommon, Maughan will be joined once again by selectors, Gerry O'Malley – a fellow Mayo native who is a member of Ferbane GAA Club and is married to Rachel Lowry, a daughter of Offaly football legend, Sean Lowry and his wife, Nuala – and former Edenderry and Offaly footballer, Kevin Guing. Dubliner Mark Fee will again be the coach and former Cavan footballer, Dermot Sheridan is over strength and conditioning.

Their re-appointment will have to be ratified at the September meeting of the Offaly GAA County Board but that is a formality while the board are currently considering all options for the appointment of new Offaly senior hurling management.