St Rynagh's out on top as undefeated records fall

ST Rynagh’s are now the outright group leaders in the Senior Hurling Championship after they inflicted a third defeat on current champions Coolderry on Saturday evening.

St Rynagh’s won out 3-12 to 2-10 in an entertaining game in St Brendan’s Park. They were level at 2-6 at half time with goals from Niall Wynne and Aaron Kenny helping the eventual winners. Coolderry’s second goal was a superb effort from Joe Brady.

The close nature of the game continued in the second half with no more than two points between them until a Gary Conneely goal in injury time sealed it for St Rynagh’s. They were level with three minutes to go but a late Rynagh’s rally got the job done.

The second part of that double header saw Shinrone get the better of a depleted Birr side on a scoreline of 2-16 to 0-20. An Adrian Cleary goal in first half injury time proved a crucial score as Shinrone went in leading 1-12 to 0-10.

Birr were missing half their regular back line but they dug deep and were well in the game. A second goal for Shinrone 20 minutes from time courtesy of Cillian Ryan put Shinrone back in control and they managed to keep the lead until the final whistle.

Ballinamere picked up a big win and their first of the campaign to lift themselves off the bottom of the table. Despite being hit hard with injuries, they had Brian Duignan in form as they edged Kinnitty 1-14 to 0-16.

Duignan’s goal was a game winning one as a goal in a tight natured game like that was always going to be a telling score. Kinnitty are now bottom of the pile with just one point to their name while the win gives Ballinamere hope of meeting the knockout stages but they will need to pick up another win over St Rynagh’s, Shinrone or Kilcormac/Killoughey in order to put themselves in the knockout picture.

The final game of the weekend was in Banagher on Sunday as Kilcormac/Killoughey edged out Belmont 0-19 to 0-17. A feisty affair, Cillian Kiely saw red late on as a wholesale row broke out. Kiely was unlucky to be the player picked out for sentencing but it seemed to rally the K/K men who showed their determination and experience in the closing stages to hang on in a game that was proper championship action.

The next round of games take place the weekend after next and the games are as follows

Ballinamere v Shinrone

Birr v St Rynagh’s

Coolderry v Kilcormac/Killoughey

Kinnitty v Belmont