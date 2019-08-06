History made as Cillian Kiely pips younger brother to All Ireland Poc Fada

HISTORY was made in the Cooley Mountains on Saturday last as reigning All Ireland Poc Fada champion Cillian Kiely successfully defended his title.

What was different this year was the addition of his younger brother Cathal in the field as the Offaly U20 star won both the Offaly and Leinster Poc Fada to advance to the finals last Saturday where defending champion Cillian had automatic entry.

In the end, it was a battle of the Kilcormac/Killoughey brothers with Cillian coming in first edging out Cathal who came second.

It was a memorable day for the Kiely family and indeed the Kilcormac/Killoughey club as Cillian became the first man to win back to back Poc Fada's since Brendan Cummins back in 2015 when he won his fifth in a row.

2018 saw Cillian Kiely set a record of 48 pucks to go around the Cooley mountain course and he almost did it again before coming in with a total of 49 pucks on Saturday last with his final puck going 81 metres past the finishing line.

Cathal Kiely was second only one puck back on 50 pucks and 35 metres past the finishing line.

Their was a stellar field with the likes of Brendan Cummins of Tipperary, Cork's Patrick Horgan and former champions Tadhg Haran of Galway to name just a few.

Both Kiely brothers will now turn their full attention to trying to help Kilcormac/Killoughey regain the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship as their busy year continues. Cillian was a key member of the Offaly senior hurling team this year while Cathal also represented his County in the u20 grade and shot to fame earlier in the year with a haul of 20 points in Offaly's extra time win over Dublin the Leinster quarter final.