Manager Cahill aware of bigger test ahead

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy was mainly happy with his team’s performance in the semi final but yet worried about some aspects of their play.

”There are bigger tests to come and with all due respects to Wexford they stayed honest as they could to the end and never gave up. They asked questions of a lot of our fellows and they maybe mightn’t be as happy with their game and that leaves lots of scope for an All-Ireland final in three weeks time,” said Cahill.

He agreed that the Tipp defence played to the end but one or two things worried him with the game against Cork coming up.

”They did but I would still be a little bit critical of our aerial ability on the edge of the square. It’s very worrying when you see what’s coming down the tracks. The likes of Shane O’Regan and all these guys that are able to grab that ball in the air for Cork. We have lots to work on. This All-Ireland final is going to be another epic game and no more than a fifty fifty match,” said the Tipp manager.

He continued with his thoughts on the Cork game.

”I looked back on the video of the Munster final a couple of times and I thought Cork probably deserved to win the game. Cork have improved both positionally and in their style of play since the Munster final in my eyes at Portlaoise yesterday, so our boys will have to be ready and that’s my job to get them ready in three weeks time,” said Liam.

Looking back, Tipp are in the same position as in 2010, a senior and an Under-21/20 final?

”We won the Under-21 and senior in the one year in 2010. I don’t know if it’s a case of Liam Sheedy has his job to do and I have mine and in fairness to the Tipp seniors, they are going to prepare well behind the scenes. We have a great chance in two weeks time and no more than ourselves they are both fifty fifty games really. They are going to be great matches for the Tipp public, great games for the neutral and three weeks of real hurling coming up.”