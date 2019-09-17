Silverware for Doon and Kinnitty as football semi-final lineups finalised

THERE was great celebrations in Doon and somewhat more mute ones in Kinnitty as they captured the Tullamore Court Hotel Junior and Junior “B” Football Championships last weekend.

Doon gave their best performance of the year as they recorded a mild surprise when beating fancied Edenderry by 2-6 to 1-5 in a low scoring Junior Football Championship final in O'Connor Park on Saturday.

On Sunday, Kinnitty gave a very good display as they beat Shamrocks by 1-10 to 1-7 in the Junior “B” Football Championship final at headquarters. Their win was more comprehensive than the final scoreline suggests and attention now turns to their season's big objective – retaining their status in the Senior Hurling Championship in the relegation play off against Ballinamere this Sunday.

The semi-final lineups in the main adult football championships were finalised at the weekend and there was no surprises in senior. Ferbane were relieved to beat Shamrocks by 1-12 to 0-9 in a quarter-final where a couple of big decisions went against the underdogs while Clara had an anticipated comfortable win over Cappincur, triumphing by 4-17 to 0-9.

It means that Clara will now play champions Rhode in the semi-final while Edenderry take on Ferbane in the other one.

There was relief in Tullamore when they survived their relegation play off against Gracefield, winning by 2-16 to 2-9 in a game where they had to work hard for the win.

The Senior “B” Football Championship semi-finals are Durrow v Ballycumber and Bracknagh v Tubber. In the quarter-finals, Ballycumber had a 1-12 to 0-8 win over Walsh Island in a game where the losers' top three forwards, Willie Mulhall, John Doyle and Alan Mulhall all saw red.

There was a surprise in the other quarter-final as Tubber hammered Erin Rovers by 0-16 to 1-6. Tubber's win was not that big of a shock, even though they were underdogs, but the scale of it was as Bernard Allen turned in a sensational display for them.

In the relegation play off, Ferbane stayed up at the expense of an out of sorts Raheen as they won by 4-9 to 1-8.

In the Intermediate Football Championship, Kilcormac/Killoughey will meet Shannonbridge and St Rynagh's will take on Clonbullogue in the semi-finals.

Shannonbridge had a very good 0-17 to 1-12 win over St Brigid's in their quarter-final while Clonbullogue required extra time to end Clodiagh Gaels year in the other quarter-final as they won by 1-20 to 1-13. Daingean were relegated to junior by their parish rivals, Ballycommon who won theoir big play off game by 1-16 to 1-12.

The fixtures for all semi-finals will be made this week.