Training continues weekly for the youngsters of Tullamore Swim Team, building towards the first gala of the season in the National Aquatic Centre in Blanchardstown.

As Aura swimming pool is closed for renovations, sessions are currently running in Clara and Portarlington. New members are always welcome to come and try. The ability to swim two lengths in two different strokes is what the coaches are looking for but once you start training the possibilities are endless. Contact Brian on 087-2952536 for further information.

On Friday 20th September another chapter began in the life of the Tullamore Swim Team when the swimmers said farewell to founding member and head coach Slywia Nowak. Sylwia, taking a break from her coaching role ran her final session in Clara. As one of the founding members 6 years ago , she has overseen the club grow from approximately 10 swimmers in 2013 to its current membership of over 40.

She has left the club in good stead with a group of enthusiastic, hard working swimmers under the guidance of coach Glynnda Kinnarney. The swimmers, parents and committee thank Sylwia for all her hard work and dedication during the last 6 years and hope she enjoys life without the constant whiff of chlorine!