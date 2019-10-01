Annual Jack Wyer U-12 hurling tournament to be staged by Ballinamere/Durrow

BALLINAMERE/Durrow Minor GAA cClub will once again stage the annual Jack Wyer memorial U-12 hurling tournament this Winter.

This Tournament commemorates and celebrates the life of Jack, a young Ballinamere/Durrow hurler and footballer who passed away at a tragically young age on April 3rd 2014. Jack Wyer was a skilful hurler who played hurling with a smile on his face. He played the game as it should be played.

The tournament starts on Friday, October 4 and the eight clubs are drawn into two groups:

Group 1: Tullamore, Gracefield, Shamrocks and Ballinamere/Durrow.

Group 2: Kilcormac/Killoughey, Clara, Na Fianna and Drumcullen.

The group games will take place on Friday nights under lights in Ballinamere, Clara, Gracefield, Mountbolus and Tullamore GAA to see the games with the action under lights...

The Tournament will progress over a number of nights, finishing with a finals night (October 27th) in Ballinamere where the Jack Wyer Memorial cup and shield will be presented by Jack's Dad, Derek. The winning team will receive tournament prizes.

Games consist of 25 minutes a half.

The first round fixtures take place at 7.00pm on Friday, October 4 and are:

Tullamore v Gracefield in Tullamore; Ballinamere/Durrow v Shamrocks in Ballinamere; Kilcormac/Killoughey v Na Fianna in Mountbolus; Clara v Drumcullen in Clara.

The second and third round takes place on Friday, October 11 and 18. The B semi-finals are on Tuesday, October 22 with the A semi-finals the following night and the A and B finals are on Sunday, October 27.