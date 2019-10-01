Elliott stars in Dunloy win

TWO goals from 'supersub' Seaan Elliott proved the difference as Dunloy defeated Cushendall to regain the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship title at the weekend.

Elliott's brace in the closing stages of a gripping final at Ballycastle was enough to finally kill off a dogged Ruari Ogs side which had held the advantage at half-time.

The Villagers will now progress to the Ulster series where they will quietly fancy their chances of progressing.

Elsewhere, Loughgiel minors ended an 11 year gap by defeating Ballycastle McQuillans to win the county minor title while the Shamrocks completed a memorable week by lifting the senior camogie title.

For all the latest from around the county, check out this week's Chronicle.