Duignan to contest Offaly GAA chair

Kevin Corrigan

MICHAEL Duignan is to run for chairman of the Offaly GAA County Board later this year. In an expected but still shock announcement this week, Duignan confirmed that he would be challenging the incumbent, Tommy Byrne (Gracefield) at the Offaly GAA Convention.

A former hurler and footballer with Offaly, Duignan won All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship medals in 1994 and 1998. He gave long service to St Rynagh's GAA Club and lives in the Durrow area – he played with Ballinamere and has been involved in successful underage sides with Ballinamere/Durrow.

Duignan was among the people who convened a meeting in Tullamore a couple of weeks ago to determine if there was an “appetite for change” in Offaly GAA and now he has put himself forward while two Clara men, Dervill Dolan and Brian Gavin, and Edenderry's Colm Cummins have also stated that they will challenge for positions – they haven't named what positions they will challenge for yet.

A representative group of Duignan, Cummins, Dolan and former Offaly hurling hero, Brian Whelahan (Birr) and former footballer Stephen Darby (Rhode) met with Offaly GAA chairman Tommy Byrne and other officers last week to outline their concerns about Offaly GAA.

They have now informed clubs and officers that they will be challenging officers for roles on the Offaly GAA Management Committee with the contest for chair certain to generate the most excitement.

See Tribune on Wednesday for detailed coverage of it.