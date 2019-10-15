Classy Coleraine turn on the style to win Minor B1 decider

B1 Final

Coleraine...4-11

The Loup...3-9

THE Loup played well but Coleraine played better in a wonderfully entertaining game in which both teams placed all their emphasis on attack.

When Loup went five points up, aided by the second half breeze 11 minutes into the second half, it brought a sunning reaction from the Eoghan Rua with two Pearce McGonigle goals inside a minute.

After that, Coleraine played some brilliant attacking football but Loup never gave up the chase and reduced the deficit to just a point with nine minutes still to play.

