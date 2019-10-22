Darby book is about a "whole lot more than that goal"

A STAR studded attendance turned up for the launch of Seamus Darby's new autobiography, “About That Goal” in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore last Friday evening week.

The new autobiography, high up the sports books' best selling list, tells the story of Rhode man, Seamus Darby who won enduring national fame when his dramatic late goal helped Offaly beat five in a row seeking Kerry in the 1982 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

However, as speakers at the launch noted, the book is about a lot more than that goal as it delves into Darby's personal life: relationship breakups, failed businesses, emigration to London, a return home to buy a pub in Toomevara and much more.

It is an engrossing, compelling read and there was a huge turnout at the launch. It included a few of Darby's 1982 team mates, a handful of his colleagues that won All-Ireland Senior Football Chamionship medals with him in 1971 and 1972, and many family, friends and supporters. Included among the gathering was the goalkeeper in all three finals, Martin Furlong who had returned home on holidays with his wife Katie that morning.

The book was written in conjunction with Clara native P.J. Cunningham who stated that it was a privilege to be asked to write it. Stating that Seamus Darby was the same person before and after “that goal”, Mr Cunningham said it is hard to get a subject with as good a story to tell as the Rhode man.

Mr Cunningham stated that it is a book about life and not just football. “It's about the human condition. It is about a lot more than that goal.”

The book was launched by 1982 captain Richie Connor, who gave a very humourous speech.

He described the book as a “great read”, adding: “You can't leave it down once you start. He has great material for a book.”

Seamus Darby thanked P.J. Cunningham for writing the book and the many people who have supported him down the years. He extended best wishes to three people battling health problems, Paddy Fenning, Pat Smullen and Brian Cowen and he hoped that people would enjoy the book.

Master of ceremonies was Michael Duignan and there will be a Rhode launch for the book this Friday, October 18 in Killeen's at 9.00pm – full back on the 1971/1972 All-Ireland champions, Paddy McCormack will launch the book here.