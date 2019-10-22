Future's bright on and off the field at Cargin

ERIN’S Own Cargin will officially open its new clubrooms at a reception at the club this Saturday (October 26) at 7.30pm.

The Toome club is currently a hive of activity,, with the recent success of the Minor and Senior footballers who made history by both winning their respective County Championships. Both teams will be honoured at the reception.

Off the pitch, the development of the clubhouse, designed by award winning architect Paddy Bradley, continues.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian

