Below par St Rynagh's bow out of Leinster

OFFALY senior hurling champions St Rynagh's were comprehensively knocked out of the Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday after they fell to an 18 point defeat to Rathdowney-Errill.

It finished up 4-16 to 0-10 with the Rynagh's men having to play the final 16 minutes with 14 men after Paul Quirke was sent off.

It was a bitterly disappointing end to the year for Ken Hogan's charges who won back the Offaly title for the first time since 2016 last month.

They were second best on the day with the Rathdowney-Errill men having too much firepower for them.

The opening half was competitive but wayward shooting let them down and after they lost Quirke, Ross King found the net four minutes later to end the game as a contest with 10 minutes to go.

On Saturday, Seir Kieran had better luck in the Leinster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship as they got up and running with a 1-18 to 0-10 win over Meath Senior champions Kildalkey.

Played in Trim, Seir Kieran didn't have things their own way but they pulled away as the game wore on. James Mulrooney fired 1-2 while Joe Bergin tagged on nine points as they now move on to a semi final with Bray Emmets on Saturday week in Wicklow.

There was also success on the Ladies front in both codes.

St Rynagh's beat Na Fianna of Meath in the Leinster club Camogie Intermediate semi final and have set up a Leinster final against Camross of Laois on Sunday 17th November in Ashbourne.

In Ladies Football, Naomh Ciaran were crowned Leinster Intermediate football champions. The West Offaly group beat Wicklow champions Tinahely 3-10 to 0-7 in Kinnegad on Sunday.

Both Kate Kenny and Roisin Egan played with both St Rynagh's Camogie and Naomh Ciaran on Sunday.

It was the latest fixture mess between Leinster Camogie and Leinster LGFA with both games scheduled for Sunday, the Camogie at 12pm and the football at 5pm.

On the local front, the Offaly U20 hurling championship is down to the semi final stage. Shamrocks have been the surprise packet this year and they carried on their good form with a 4-13 to 0-19 win over Na Fianna.

Belmont got the better of Shinrone 1-18 to 0-17 and they will face Ballinamere in the semi final after the Ballinamere men had a 6-28 to 1-5 win over Cuchulainn Gaels in a one sided affair.

The final quarter final saw St Brendan's edge out Kilcormac/Killoughey 0-13 to 0-11 and their reward is a semi final clash with Shamrocks.

Both semi finals take place on Sunday with Shamrocks and St Brendan's going head to head in Banagher at 12pm while Ballinamere and Belmont will clash at 2pm in O'Connor Park.

The GAA Calender is drawing to a close in Offaly and along with the U20 hurling championship, there is a still a replay of the Minor 'B' hurling final between Clara and St Rynagh's left to play while the U15 Hurling Championship is still on going. CRC Gaels are in the final while K/K are awaiting either Clara and Tullamore in the second semi final after their quarter final was postponed due to the weather last weekend.